Support grows for Ukraine in Short North

People are invited to join in putting up ribbons at the Goodale Park gazebo on Saturday at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across central Ohio are showing support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Isaiah Saint John placed blue and yellow ribbons in several areas in the Short North and Weinland Park. He said that after seeing heartbreaking images of the war, he decided to make his support visible.

"If I didn't have a wife who is four months pregnant, I'd be on a plane to volunteer to fight. I just think this is a clear injustice and we have to do something," he said.