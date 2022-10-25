Police: 17-year-old student had loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at South High School is charged with bringing a gun to school on Monday.
The Columbus Division of Police said the student had left the school that day and later returned.
The student was stopped by staff around 1:55 p.m. and searched him. Staff found a loaded 9 mm pistol concealed on the teen.
After the gun was found, police said the student fled from the school before they arrived. Police took the loaded firearm as evidence.
The teen has been charged with conveying a deadly weapon into a school safety zone and carrying a concealed weapon.