Police: 17-year-old student had loaded gun at South High School

School staff stopped the student and searched him, finding a loaded 9 mm pistol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at South High School is charged with bringing a gun to school on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the student had left the school that day and later returned.

The student was stopped by staff around 1:55 p.m. and searched him. Staff found a loaded 9 mm pistol concealed on the teen.

After the gun was found, police said the student fled from the school before they arrived. Police took the loaded firearm as evidence.