Spaghetti Warehouse announces anticipated reopening date for new location

The new location will be near the Columbus Commons at 150 South High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being closed for more than a year from a roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse is getting closer to reopening at its downtown Columbus location this fall.

According to a press release, the restaurant anticipates opening back up in late November or early December. The new location will be near the Columbus Commons at 150 South High Street.

A specific reopening date has not yet been announced.

In March 2022, the Spaghetti Warehouse sustained damage to its roof at its former location on West Broad Street after a partial collapse during repair work.

The company announced that the West Broad Street location would not reopen, but planned to come back "bigger, better and stronger than ever."

Spaghetti Warehouse President Ron Reynolds said the coronavirus pandemic and the repairs needed to the previous location helped provide the company an opportunity to look at ways to reenergize the brand.

In April 2023, the restaurant announced its new location on South High Street near Columbus Commons. The iconic trolley car will be incorporated at the new location.

"For decades, Spaghetti Warehouse has been loved by locals and visitors alike,” said Ron Reynolds, president of Spaghetti Warehouse. “Our new location is right in the heart of downtown and less than a mile away from our original location offering new and long-time Spaghetti Warehouse guests a convenient location to enjoy delicious Italian food and celebrate traditions.”

To celebrate the reopening, the restaurant is hosting a contest called “Savor the Memories” from now to Oct. 31. Customers are encouraged to share their favorite stories and memories involving Spaghetti Warehouse.

Customers will get a chance to win gift cards and other rewards, including a grand prize of lasagna for life. All participants will receive a free entrée for just entering the contest.