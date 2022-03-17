No date set for Spaghetti Warehouse reopening after roof, ceiling collapse

The collapse involved a structural portion of the building’s roof and ceiling.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Columbus sustained damage to the restaurant’s roof after a partial collapse during repair work last week.

Crews responded to the restaurant, located at the corner of West Broad Street near COSI in downtown, on March 17 after a structural portion of the building’s roof and ceiling collapsed. No one was injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, the restaurant, which opened in 1978, said they are committed to reopening with the hopes of a comeback that is “bigger, better, and stronger than before.”

“We are devastated by this incident and closure, especially after experiencing Covid shutdown, and are working diligently to assess re-opening options. We are grateful to our team members who have served this iconic restaurant for decades and thankful for the support of the community,” said Richard Howell, Director of Operations for Spaghetti Warehouse. “We look forward to serving Columbus again in the near future and will share updates as they become available.”

The timing for a reopening is unknown at this time but the restaurant said more information will be shared once a date is set.