Spaghetti Warehouse to reopen in new downtown Columbus location this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being closed for more than a year due to a roof collapse, the Spaghetti Warehouse announced on Tuesday it will reopen at a new location in downtown Columbus.

The new location will be near the Columbus Commons at 150 South High Street, according to a release.

"For decades, Spaghetti Warehouse has been loved by locals and visitors alike,” said Ron Reynolds, president of Spaghetti Warehouse. “Our new location is right in the heart of downtown and less than a mile away from our original location offering new and long-time Spaghetti Warehouse guests a convenient location to enjoy delicious Italian food and celebrate traditions.”

In March 2022, the Spaghetti Warehouse sustained damage to its roof at its former location on West Broad Street after a partial collapse during repair work.

The Spaghetti Warehouse had since been closed as plans for its reopening were being discussed. At the time, the restaurant was committed to reopening with the hopes of a comeback that is “bigger, better and stronger than before.”

Reynolds said the coronavirus pandemic and the repairs needed to the previous location helped provide the company an opportunity to look at ways to reenergize the brand.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in the fall. The iconic trolley car will be incorporated at the new location.

