Police officer, suspect injured after exchanging gunfire at south Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police and a suspect were injured after an exchange of gunfire at a shopping plaza on the city’s south side Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. at Auto Title South, located in a shopping plaza on Great Southern Boulevard off South High Street.
Brian Steel, vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, said police received an initial call about a robbery happening at Auto Title South.
Officers arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. One of the officers and the suspect were struck at least once.
The officer and the suspect were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. The officer’s condition was described as stable and the suspect is in critical condition.
Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
