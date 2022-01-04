Senator Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19

Portman said he is asymptomatic and feels “fine,” adding he has been in contact with a doctor.

CINCINNATI — Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from his Cincinnati office, Portman said he is asymptomatic and feels “fine,” adding he has been in contact with a doctor.

Portman said he learned he was positive for the virus after taking an at-home test Monday in preparation to return to Washington D.C.

The Republican senator added he is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is isolating for the recommended five days.

You can read his full statement below: