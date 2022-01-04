Senator Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement from his Cincinnati office, Portman said he is asymptomatic and feels “fine,” adding he has been in contact with a doctor.
Portman said he learned he was positive for the virus after taking an at-home test Monday in preparation to return to Washington D.C.
The Republican senator added he is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is isolating for the recommended five days.
You can read his full statement below:
“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.”