Ohio expanding COVID-19 testing locations with support from Ohio National Guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Hospital Association will be expanding COVID-19 testing locations, including new sites, starting this week.

According to DeWine’s office, the additional locations will be mobilized with support from the Ohio National Guard personnel.

The locations are intended to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms as the state is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic.

On Monday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported a record-setting 6,177 inpatient hospitalizations.

“As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state’s response,” said DeWine. “I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve.”

Roughly 300 members of the guard will provide support at the additional testing sites, which will be operated in partnership with Ohio hospitals and health networks. The majority of members will remain in hospitals providing direct clinical care and non-clinical support.

Last week, DeWine ordered an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to support the state’s hospitals. In total, there are 2,300 members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems.

DeWine’s office said the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Hospital Association are evaluating the situation in hospitals daily to ensure members are assisting in locations with the most need.

The Ohio National Guard has either been deployed or will soon be deployed to support the following testing locations:

Open

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

Coming Soon

Canton

Zanesville

Mansfield

Chillicothe

Toledo

Springfield

Cincinnati

Dayton expanding capacity at existing testing locations

More details about these testing locations are forthcoming.

The governor’s office says maintaining up-to-date vaccination remains the best tool against hospitalizations and death.