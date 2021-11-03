Search underway after inmate walks away from Jackson Pike jail Wednesday morning

Jacob Benajmin Loper, 20, was checked into the jail on Jackson Pike on Monday for several felony drug charges.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the Franklin County Corrections Center on Wednesday.

Jacob Benajmin Loper, 20, was checked into the jail on Jackson Pike on Monday for several felony drug charges out of West Virginia. Loper is facing three counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Loper was scheduled to be handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the sheriff’s office. Instead, he walked away from the facility and was seen climbing into a vehicle waiting outside.

Loper is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 184 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Loper was last seen near Burgess Avenue and Broad Street.