Deputies arrest suspect accused of killing 2 men, including Zanesville High School graduate

Deputies found both Curry and Franzoi’s bodies at the Wilson family dump on Saturday after receiving a complaint the men were missing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of murdering two men, including a recent Zanesville High School graduate.

Jacob Wilson, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse in the deaths of 24-year-old Daniel Franzoi and 20-year-old Malakai Curry.

A spokesperson with Zanesville City Schools confirmed Curry graduated from Zanesville High School in 2020 and had played football as a Zanesville Blue Devil.

“It is a sad day for the "Blue Devil" family,” the spokesperson with Zanesville City Schools said Tuesday. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Malakai Curry.”

Deputies found both Curry and Franzoi’s bodies at the Wilson family dump, located off State Route 26 on Wilson Lane, on Saturday after receiving a complaint the men were missing.

The caller told deputies Curry and Franzoi had gone with Wilson to dispose of their trash at the dump. When Wilson reportedly returned in his truck, the men weren’t with him, the caller stated, adding Wilson then took off driving in an unknown direction.

The Division of Wildlife assisted deputies with the search. Both bodies were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilson was found and arrested at his residence in Woodsfield, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators are currently processing evidence, including a DNA analysis and firearm comparison, that will in turn be submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.