3 injured in crash involving school bus in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people, including one child, were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a truck in the South Linden neighborhood on Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police said it received a call around 3:50 p.m. of a crash at Clinton Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the driver of the truck was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

A child who was on the bus was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was described as stable. A passenger in the truck was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and their condition was described as stable as well.

Police originally said four people were injured, but Geitter said there were only three people injured.

Police said the bus was associated with a private school.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.

