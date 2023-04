The Columbus Division of Police said the person was hit in the area of East Sycamore and South High streets.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the Brewery District.

The pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.