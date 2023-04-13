x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-670 near Mount Vernon neighborhood; westbound lanes shut down

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 9:30 p.m.
Credit: ODOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least two people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 670 near the Mount Vernon neighborhood Thursday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 9:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as "not stable." The second person was taken to Ohio State University East and their condition was described as stable.

All of the westbound lanes are shutdown and traffic is being diverted to Leonard Avenue.

Credit: ODOT

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Lawmaker introduces measure to give survivors rights to the results of rape kits

Before You Leave, Check This Out