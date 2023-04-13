2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-670 near Mount Vernon neighborhood; westbound lanes shut down

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 9:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least two people were injured in a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 670 near the Mount Vernon neighborhood Thursday night.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as "not stable." The second person was taken to Ohio State University East and their condition was described as stable.

All of the westbound lanes are shutdown and traffic is being diverted to Leonard Avenue.