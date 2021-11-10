Salvation Army Rehab Center helps local man recover after hitting 'rock bottom'

On his fourth attempt to recover from alcoholism, Rolly Alvarez turned to the Salvation Army again where he has been able to stay sober.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Salvation Army's Rehabilitation Center helps anyone who needs help with substance abuse.

"I felt like I lost everything in my life. I lost my son, I lost my wife, I didn't have anyone to live for," Rolly Alvarez said.

On his fourth attempt at recovery from alcoholism, he turned to the Salvation Army again.

"I've gone to hospitals that me why you keep coming to us, this place has never said that to me they said you're here and you're here for a reason," he said.

At the rehab center, he found a safe place to recover. The center offered him a room to stay in and a library, laundry room and even a recreation room.

At the facility, there's also a place to work, sorting through all of those donations.

"It's called work therapy, helps fund the program that we're in but helps them to get reestablished in the community to work. We all know we have to make money to live," Alvarez said.

He knows recovery all starts with faith.

"They've shown me you have to live for yourself first, God loves you, and then you can love other people," he said.

With faith at the forefront, Alvarez now serves as a mentor, showing others they too can reclaim their lives.

"Now it's my responsibility to show these guys that you can get through the program and you can stay sober. That's the hardest part," he said.