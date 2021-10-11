7 students charged with aggravated riot in connection to fight at Westland High School

The students are all charged with aggravated riot stemming from the fight on Sept. 22, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven students are facing charges in connection to a large fight that broke out at Westland High School in September.

On that day, a school spokesperson said a fight broke out between students in the hallway in between classes.

A school resource officer issued an officer in trouble call and used pepper spray against one student in an effort to control the situation. Columbus police and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded and detained several students for questioning.