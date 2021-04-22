Court hearing scheduled for man charged in Rhoden family murders

Edward "Jake" Wagner is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m.

One of the four people accused of killing eight members of a Pike County family five years ago will be appearing in court Thursday afternoon.

Jake, along with his father, George “Billy” Wagner III; his mother, Angela Wagner and his older brother, George Wagner IV were all charged in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016.

The victims were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Jr., and 19-year-old Hanna; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

The four members of the Wagner family were arrested and charged for the deaths in November 2018.

One of the victims, Hanna, was the ex-girlfriend of Jake and they shared custody of their daughter.

Authorities have said a custody dispute between the families may have been a motive for the killings.

Prosecutors say the Wagner family spent months planning the killings, which happened at three trailers and a camper near Piketon.

Most of the victims were repeatedly shot in the head, and some showed signs of bruising, as if they had been beaten. All but one of the victims were shot multiple times in the head.