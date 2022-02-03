Short North restaurants prepare for big business ahead of Arnold Sports Festival

Restaurants are gearing up for a big influx of business as the Arnold Sports Festival makes its way back for the first time in three years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurants across Columbus are gearing up for a big influx of business as the Arnold Sports Festival makes its way back for the first time in three years.

"It's definitely possible we could have our best week ever," said Adam Heath, the general manager of TownHall.

With extra staff and extra products, Heath said they're gearing up to serve their "biggest rush of customers ever."

"We anticipate being full from open to close for the next several days,' he said.

The non-GMO restaurant has been open for a little over a year in Columbus but has operated for a decade in Cleveland.

Business is also heating up at Jerky's Jamaican Grill.

"We overstock on everything and overcook. I come in sometimes at 5 o'clock to get started," said Tedroy McKenzie, the head chef at Jerky's Jamaican Grill.

It's their first Arnold Sports Festival weekend too, but McKenzie is no stranger to the rush of customers.