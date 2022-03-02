Tickets, schedule & parking: What to know when The Arnold Sports Festival returns this weekend

The festival will make a full return to Columbus for the first time in three years this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in three years, the Arnold Sports Festival makes a full return to Columbus this weekend.

Featuring more than 20,000 athletes and 60 plus events, the Arnold Sports Festival is considered the largest series of multi-sports festivals in the world.

When events kick off Thursday, it will be the first time festival operations have fully returned to normal since 2019. The Arnold became one of the nation’s earliest and most prominent economic victims of the coronavirus pandemic when, in March 2020, then state Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton announced strict limitations.

The full sports festival was canceled again and competitions closed to spectators in 2021 as the nation continued to grapple with COVID-19.

The Arnold Expo will return alongside other events this weekend, featuring nearly 1,000 booths for vendors.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

Schedule

Arnold Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center:

Friday, March 4 & Saturday, March 5: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

You can view a full event schedule here.

Tickets

There are a variety of different ticket options for fans. The most popular is the Daily EXPO Ticket, which costs $30 to $35.

Additional ticket information can be found here.

Parking & Transportation

Downtown Shuttle Service

Free shuttle service will be available on buses marked "Arnold Express Shuttle" beginning Thursday through Sunday.

Reserved Parking

Reserved parking is available in the Greater Columbus Convention Center garages beginning at $20. Spots can be purchased here.

Parking is also available in the Arena District garages for $25 at the Chestnut Street Garage and $15 at the Front Street Garage. Those spots can be purchased here.

2022 Stage Schedules

2022 EXPO STAGE

Friday, March 4

10 a.m.-Noon: Arm wrestling

Noon-2 p.m. IFBB Pro League Prejudging Fitness, Figure & Classic Physique Prejudging

2-3 p.m.: TBD

4-5 p.m.: Bodypainting Revolution Exhibition

5-7 p.m.: TBD



Saturday, March 5

10 a.m.-Noon: IFBB Pro League Bikini, Wellness & Men’s Physique Prejudging

Noon-1 p.m.: IFBB Pro League Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals

2-5 p.m.: Slap Fighting Championships

5-7 p.m.: Arnold Pro Strongwoman

Sunday, March 6

10-Noon: USA Powerlifting Pro Deadlift

Noon-2 p.m.: USA Powerlifting Squat Challenge

2-4 p.m.: World’s Strongest Firefighter

2022 ROGUE STRENGTH STAGE

Friday, March 4

10 a.m.-Noon: XPC Powerlifting Raw Bench

12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Weightlifting

5:30-7 p.m.: Arnold Pro Strongwoman

Saturday, March 5

9:30-10:30 a.m. : Arm wrestling Finals

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: XPC Powerlifting 21 Deadlift Salute

3-5 p.m.: USA Powerlifting Pro Bench Bash

5-8p.m.: USA Powerlifting Pro Grand Prix

Sunday, March 6

10 a.m.-Noon: TBD

Noon-4 p.m.: XPC Powerlifting Last Man Standing



2022 ARNOLD SPORTS ARENA



Friday, March 4

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting

4-5 p.m.: Pole Fitness

Saturday, March 5

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting

4-7 p.m.: Strict Curl

Sunday, March 6

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting

2022 STRONGMAN ARENA

Friday, March 4

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Arnold Amateur Strongman

3-7 p.m.: Arnold Strongman Classic & Rogue Record Breakers

Saturday, March 5

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Arnold Amateur Strongman

2-7 p.m.: Arnold Strongman Classic & Rogue Record Breakers