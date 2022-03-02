Tickets, schedule & parking: What to know when The Arnold Sports Festival returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in three years, the Arnold Sports Festival makes a full return to Columbus this weekend.
Featuring more than 20,000 athletes and 60 plus events, the Arnold Sports Festival is considered the largest series of multi-sports festivals in the world.
When events kick off Thursday, it will be the first time festival operations have fully returned to normal since 2019. The Arnold became one of the nation’s earliest and most prominent economic victims of the coronavirus pandemic when, in March 2020, then state Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton announced strict limitations.
The full sports festival was canceled again and competitions closed to spectators in 2021 as the nation continued to grapple with COVID-19.
The Arnold Expo will return alongside other events this weekend, featuring nearly 1,000 booths for vendors.
Here’s everything you need to know before you go:
Schedule
Arnold Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center:
Friday, March 4 & Saturday, March 5: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 6: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
You can view a full event schedule here.
Tickets
There are a variety of different ticket options for fans. The most popular is the Daily EXPO Ticket, which costs $30 to $35.
Additional ticket information can be found here.
Parking & Transportation
Downtown Shuttle Service
Free shuttle service will be available on buses marked "Arnold Express Shuttle" beginning Thursday through Sunday.
Reserved Parking
Reserved parking is available in the Greater Columbus Convention Center garages beginning at $20. Spots can be purchased here.
Parking is also available in the Arena District garages for $25 at the Chestnut Street Garage and $15 at the Front Street Garage. Those spots can be purchased here.
2022 Stage Schedules
2022 EXPO STAGE
Friday, March 4
10 a.m.-Noon: Arm wrestling
Noon-2 p.m. IFBB Pro League Prejudging Fitness, Figure & Classic Physique Prejudging
2-3 p.m.: TBD
4-5 p.m.: Bodypainting Revolution Exhibition
5-7 p.m.: TBD
Saturday, March 5
10 a.m.-Noon: IFBB Pro League Bikini, Wellness & Men’s Physique Prejudging
Noon-1 p.m.: IFBB Pro League Wheelchair Prejudging & Finals
2-5 p.m.: Slap Fighting Championships
5-7 p.m.: Arnold Pro Strongwoman
Sunday, March 6
10-Noon: USA Powerlifting Pro Deadlift
Noon-2 p.m.: USA Powerlifting Squat Challenge
2-4 p.m.: World’s Strongest Firefighter
2022 ROGUE STRENGTH STAGE
Friday, March 4
10 a.m.-Noon: XPC Powerlifting Raw Bench
12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Weightlifting
5:30-7 p.m.: Arnold Pro Strongwoman
Saturday, March 5
9:30-10:30 a.m. : Arm wrestling Finals
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: XPC Powerlifting 21 Deadlift Salute
3-5 p.m.: USA Powerlifting Pro Bench Bash
5-8p.m.: USA Powerlifting Pro Grand Prix
Sunday, March 6
10 a.m.-Noon: TBD
Noon-4 p.m.: XPC Powerlifting Last Man Standing
2022 ARNOLD SPORTS ARENA
Friday, March 4
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting
4-5 p.m.: Pole Fitness
Saturday, March 5
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting
4-7 p.m.: Strict Curl
Sunday, March 6
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: MAS / Arm lifting
2022 STRONGMAN ARENA
Friday, March 4
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Arnold Amateur Strongman
3-7 p.m.: Arnold Strongman Classic & Rogue Record Breakers
Saturday, March 5
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Arnold Amateur Strongman
2-7 p.m.: Arnold Strongman Classic & Rogue Record Breakers
Sunday, March 6
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Arnold Amateur Strongman Finals
2-4 p.m.: Rogue Record Breakers