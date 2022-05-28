Sheriff's office investigating after 2 fatally shot in Galloway

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were fatally shot late Friday night.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Idlebrook Place in Galloway around 11:40 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told 10TV that two people were shot and killed. Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

The victims' names and ages have not been released.