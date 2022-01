Officers told 10TV the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue near Weber Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday morning, according to police, in what is believed to be the first homicide in the city in 2022.

Officers told 10TV the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue near Weber Road. Police said the man was found behind a home near an alley.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:45 a.m.