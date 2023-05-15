Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos appears before medical board to keep license

Dr. Katherine Grawe, known for sharing behind the scenes video of medical procedures, is being accused of malpractice by multiple patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

POWELL, Ohio — Monday was the first day Dr. Katherine Grawe, known as Dr. Roxy on TikTok, stood before the State Medical Board fighting to keep her medical license after it was temporarily suspended in November.

The Powell doctor, known for sharing behind the scenes video of medical procedures, is being accused of malpractice by multiple patients.

Mary Jenkins, who is a former patient, said Monday's testimony took her back to a scary time.

“I had a tram flap with a tummy tuck that went incredibly wrong. It failed and almost cost me my life,” Jenkins said. "I had not realized just the magnitude of what was going on with her."

In 2012, Jenkins had recently recovered from breast cancer and went to Dr. Grawe for some reconstruction but she said she almost lost her life.

"My sons would have not had their mom, I would have not been able to see my grandkids. I would not have been able to build my nonprofit to the point where it's impact people across the country. There's so much that would not have happened if I would have lost that life,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins filed a lawsuit against Dr. Grawe who was later found guilty of medical negligence in 2016. Nearly a decade later, Jenkins said she stands with the current patients filing suit.

“I kind of feel like the grandmother of everybody cause there is a deep, deep part of me that believes that if something had been done then, then maybe we wouldn't be there today,” Jenkins said.

Dr. Grawe requested that cameras not be allowed during her testimony, but reporters were allowed to listen. The board pushed Grawe on her alleged negligent patient care, use of social media and post care treatment. Jenkins said at some points, Grawe was getting emotional.

“I asked myself, 'did I think she was crying because she cares or because she has remorse, or is it because this is a front so she can get her license back?'" Jenkins asked.

Dr. Grawe pleaded to retain her license and said she cared deeply for her patients.

Jenkins says she hopes her story empowers others to come forward.

“There's a story to tell and people need to hear it, because I believe there are even more people that have been impacted in one way or another that are looking for a ray of hope in spite of everything that's gone on,” Jenkins said.