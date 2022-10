Police said David Wilburn walked away from Wexner Medical Center at midnight on Oct. 4 and has not been seen since.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old man who has dementia.

Police said David Wilburn walked away from Wexner Medical Center at midnight on Oct. 4 and has not been seen since.

Wilburn is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.