Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Kroger store in Dublin

Authorities say the robbery happened on August 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a recent robbery. 

On Aug. 23, police say a male suspect entered the Kroger store on West Bridge Street and approached the customer service desk. 

When an employee went to assist the suspect, authorities say he showed the employee a note that stated it was a robbery and indicated he had a gun. 

The man left the store with cash and got into the passenger side of a Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.

Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.