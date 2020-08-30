Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Kroger store in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a recent robbery.
On Aug. 23, police say a male suspect entered the Kroger store on West Bridge Street and approached the customer service desk.
When an employee went to assist the suspect, authorities say he showed the employee a note that stated it was a robbery and indicated he had a gun.
The man left the store with cash and got into the passenger side of a Chevrolet sedan.
