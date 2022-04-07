Police searching for 19-year-old missing from west Columbus

Elijah Lesrois was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of West Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 19-year-old man reported missing from west Columbus.

Elijah Lesrois was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street, according to police.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Lesrois was last seen wearing white and neon Nike shoes.