Darren Price pleaded guilty to felonious assault and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A Knox County man has been sentenced to at least a decade in prison after pointing a gun and attempting to shoot at a police officer during a traffic stop last year.

The incident happened on June 17, 2021 when a Fredericktown police officer pulled over 39-year-old Darren Price near the intersection of Armentrout Road and Upper Fredericktown-Amity Road.

Police said Price pointed the firearm at the officer from the driver’s side window. According to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office, Price attempted to shoot at the officer, but his gun jammed.

The officer then fired multiple shots after seeing the gun and Price fled the scene.

The officer pursued Price but lost the vehicle after some time. The prosecutor’s office said the pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph and Price ran several stop signs.

The vehicle was later found in Richland County. No one was hurt in the incident.

Price was arrested and taken into custody a week later on June 24.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Price pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a gun specification, fleeing and eluding a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs last week.

The judge sentenced Price to six to nine years on the felonious assault charge with an additional three-year mandatory gun specification and another 12 months consecutively for the fleeing and eluding charge.