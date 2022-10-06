Police: 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from New Albany

Authorities say 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday and hasn’t returned.

Vesper is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an Ohio State jacket, green/navy plaid long sleeve shirt and jeans.

The vehicle he was driving is a 2009 Honda Accord with Ohio plate number 973ZBB.