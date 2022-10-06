Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death

Holli Osborn was convicted on two counts of murder in the death Dr. Christopher D. Osborn.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago.

According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.

Christopher was found dead in bed on July 18, 2018, in his home on Ennishannon Place. Prosecutors said Christopher was shot in the head by Holli while he was asleep.