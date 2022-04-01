Police searching for 64-year-old man last seen leaving Waverly shelter

Hiram Jones was last seen March 29 signing himself out of the Bridgehaven shelter, according to Waverly police.

WAVERLY, Ohio — Police are searching for a 64-year-old man reported missing from Waverly.

Hiram Jones was last seen Tuesday signing himself out of the Bridgehaven shelter, according to Waverly police. Jones reportedly told shelter staff he was going to Canal Park and has not been seen since.

Jones is suspected of having mild developmental disabilities, according to police.

He is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat and black shoes and was reportedly using a walker with a white bucket attached to it when he disappeared.