8-month-old boy becomes first child in Ohio to die from the flu this season

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of this season on Friday.
An 8-month-old boy from Ashland County is the first child to die from the virus in the 2021-22 flu season, health officials said in a release.
So far this season, health officials have reported 972 flu-associated hospitalizations across the state; a sharp increase compared to the 108 flu-related hospitalizations reported during the 2020-21 season.
Health officials believe COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as hand washing, school closures and increased ventilation of indoor spaces contributed to the “unusually” low amount of reported flu hospitalizations compared to previous seasons.
The Ashland County Health Department is investigating the child’s death.