8-month-old boy becomes first child in Ohio to die from the flu this season

An 8-month-old boy from Ashland County is the first child to die from the flu in the 2021-22 season.

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of this season on Friday.

So far this season, health officials have reported 972 flu-associated hospitalizations across the state; a sharp increase compared to the 108 flu-related hospitalizations reported during the 2020-21 season.

Health officials believe COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as hand washing, school closures and increased ventilation of indoor spaces contributed to the “unusually” low amount of reported flu hospitalizations compared to previous seasons.