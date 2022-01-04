Columbus man arrested after allegedly making anti-Semitic threats on social media

Thomas Develin worked as a private security guard for Columbus Torah Academy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is charged with making terroristic threats after anti-Semitic statements and photos were found posted by him on social media.

Court documents say Thomas Develin posted photos of himself posing with a semi-automatic handgun while he was working as a private security guard for Columbus Torah Academy in east Columbus. The posts were found on the social media platform, Discord.

According to the court documents, Develin also posted statements that said, "I'm at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone's problem", and, "The playground is about to turn into a self-defense situation."

