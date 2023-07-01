1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Franklin County crash

The crash occurred Friday evening at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Village of Groveport Friday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a person driving an SUV southbound on Route 317 attempted to turn left onto Groveport Road when they were struck by another vehicle.

The force of the impact caused the SUV to leave the roadway and strike a pole, the sheriff's office said.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital. The sheriff's office said the passenger died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the SUV remains in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office did not provide any details on their condition.

No additional information was released on the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.