Police: Missing Michigan woman could be in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 74-year-old Michigan woman that was reported missing by the Bowling Green Police Department could be in Columbus.

Police issued a statewide missing adult alert for Adrian Yates after she drove away from her Livonia home on Sarurday and did not return.

Yates suffers from memory issues along with other medical problems, police said.

Police said her location was pinged in Columbus on Sunday at 5:45 a.m.

Yates is 74 years old, 5 feet inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was driving a red 2018 Toyota Rav4 with MI plate number EJP2639, police said.