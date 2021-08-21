Police: Marital dispute led to suspected murder-suicide near Galloway

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a house in the 5900 block of Winterberry Drive.

Columbus police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a reported marital dispute near Galloway Saturday afternoon.

Officers received a call about a shooting involving a domestic dispute in the 5900 block of Winterberry Drive around 2 p.m.

A dispatcher with Columbus police first told 10TV a woman was shot and a man is barricaded inside the house with her. Police at the scene later confirmed there was not a barricade situation.

Lieutenant Wade Spears told 10TV a woman was shot and killed by her husband. The husband was then found dead inside the home.