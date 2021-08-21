Police: Marital dispute led to suspected murder-suicide near Galloway

Columbus police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a reported marital dispute near Galloway Saturday afternoon.
Officers received a call about a shooting involving a domestic dispute in the 5900 block of Winterberry Drive around 2 p.m.
A dispatcher with Columbus police first told 10TV a woman was shot and a man is barricaded inside the house with her. Police at the scene later confirmed there was not a barricade situation.
Lieutenant Wade Spears told 10TV a woman was shot and killed by her husband. The husband was then found dead inside the home.
Police did not release the identities of the people involved. The shooting remains under investigation.