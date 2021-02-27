Police in Richland County searching for missing 33-year-old woman

Police say 33-year-old Melinda Kay Davis was reported missing on Thursday.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Shelby Police in Richland County are searching for a missing woman.

Police say 33-year-old Melinda Kay Davis was reported missing on Thursday.

She was last seen near Shelby High School around 7:20 a.m.

Davis was driving her black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. The car has an Ohio license plate number of JGZ8921.

Authorities say it's believed she was going to Mansfield to see her ex-boyfriend.

According to officials, Shelby Police, the Richland County Sheriff's Office and Mansfield Police have all made unsuccessful attempts at contacting Davis and her ex-boyfriend.

Davis is 5 feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and pink flip flops.

Davis has tattoos on both arms and wrists and on her right and left shoulders.