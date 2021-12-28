Police: Columbus man's death in March now ruled a homicide

Bobby Nesbitt died in March after being found unresponsive inside a residence following a disturbance. His death marks the 200th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a 60-year-old Columbus man earlier this year as a homicide.

Columbus police said officers were called out to the 1600 block of Rose View Drive on March 10 for a report of a disturbance.

Officers found Bobby Nesbitt unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

According to police, an investigation revealed Nesbitt was involved in an altercation and he stabbed a family member with a pair of scissors. The family member restrained him before Nesbitt became unresponsive.

The family member who restrained Nesbitt stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

No charges have been filed in Nesbitt's death. The case has been sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review.

