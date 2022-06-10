Police: Woman arrested, charged with murder in east Columbus nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting at an east Columbus nightclub last month.
The shooting happened on Sept. 25 at the Queen of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270.
During the investigation, detectives learned a fight broke out during a gathering at the bar. Someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting three victims, according to police.
One of the three victims, 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were treated at area hospitals.
Detectives identified 28-year-old Amara Battle as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested by the Columbus SWAT team, according to police. She is due in court Friday morning.