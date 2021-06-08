Police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting outside Northern Lights Shopping Center

Columbus police said the pair were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting outside Northern Lights Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Police said the pair were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting along Cleveland Avenue in Clinton Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the two people shot were then dropped off at a home a few miles away on Lancashire Drive.

Columbus police said the victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.