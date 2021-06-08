Police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting outside Northern Lights Shopping Center

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting outside Northern Lights Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbus police.
Police said the pair were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting along Cleveland Avenue in Clinton Township.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the two people shot were then dropped off at a home a few miles away on Lancashire Drive.
Columbus police said the victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
The sheriff's office said the Clinton Township Police Department is the agency leading the investigation.