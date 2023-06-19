Plain City police K9 dies after being diagnosed with lymphoma

Andor, the 7-year-old German Shepard who joined the police department more than five years ago, passed away on Sunday.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Plain City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

Andor, the 7-year-old German Shepard who joined the police department more than five years ago, passed away on Sunday after a short battle with cancer, Chief Dale McKee announced.

On June 6, Andor and his handler, Officer Josh Hirtzinger, were doing routine training when the officer noticed a change in the K9’s behavior.

Andor was taken to the Plain City Animal Hospital where the veterinarian diagnosed him with an aggressive form of lymphoma.

At the time of the diagnosis, the veterinarian gave Andor no more than three months to live and encouraged the police department to allow the K9 to work active duty to the extent of what he was physically capable of doing.

“After receiving this devastating news, the Division of Police Command Staff met with Officer Hirtzinger and it was unanimously decided that Andor would continue to work in whatever capacity he was able to. We expected to have a few more months to digest and process this news and to determine end of life plans,” McKee said.

Andor ultimately passed away near the end of his working shift on Sunday.

The K9 joined the Plain City Police Department in March 2018.

The police department says Andor was beloved by officers and the community. He was responsible for many searches, criminal apprehensions, drug alerts and arrests and helped make the community a safer place.