Columbus celebrates LGBTQ+ community with annual Pride March

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stonewall Columbus Pride, the annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and resilience, returned to Goodale Park and the Short North Arts District this weekend.

Stonewall Columbus estimates that over 700,000 visitors and 200-plus vendors attended the march. However, as many people took to the streets with rainbow-colored flags, some people still struggled with the fear of coming out.

"I've been in the closet for 20 years, so now it's like I want to be out. I want to be proud. Show the world who I am. This is me. Not going to change for anybody," Roxanne Robinson said.

Among those in the audience was Regenia Chambliss handing out "free mom hugs."

"It's for us to say, no matter what, I love you. You're going to be a great human being. You're going to have a lot to give to society. The more love, the more happy," Chambliss said.

The march stepped off from Broad and High streets and ended at Goodale Park.

The celebration continued with the Pride Festival and Resource Fair until 8 p.m.

