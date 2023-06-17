x
Columbus celebrates LGBTQ+ community with annual Pride March

Stonewall Columbus estimates that over 700,000 visitors and 200-plus vendors attended the march.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stonewall Columbus Pride, the annual event celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and resilience, returned to Goodale Park and the Short North Arts District this weekend.

Stonewall Columbus estimates that over 700,000 visitors and 200-plus vendors attended the march. However, as many people took to the streets with rainbow-colored flags, some people still struggled with the fear of coming out.

"I've been in the closet for 20 years, so now it's like I want to be out. I want to be proud. Show the world who I am. This is me. Not going to change for anybody," Roxanne Robinson said.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

Among those in the audience was Regenia Chambliss handing out "free mom hugs."

"It's for us to say, no matter what, I love you. You're going to be a great human being. You're going to have a lot to give to society. The more love, the more happy," Chambliss said.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

The march stepped off from Broad and High streets and ended at Goodale Park.

The celebration continued with the Pride Festival and Resource Fair until 8 p.m.

