Columbus to build new police substation in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Columbus Division of Police who serve the Hilltop neighborhood will be getting a new building for their substation.

“I think it will help with safety in our neighborhood,” said long-time Hilltop resident Lisa Boggs.

Last week, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his $1.74 billion capital budget for 2023. It includes $23 million for a new Hilltop police substation and Northside fire station.

Neighbors say that the new substation will breathe life into the community.

“The substation on Sullivant Avenue is decrepit and dilapidated and inaccessible to the public. If we have a place to really come together with our officers, I think we can build these relationships, especially with our street officers,” Boggs said.

Boggs doesn't mince words when she describes the building. She's been pushing for a new substation for more than a decade.

“In my opinion, and the opinion of many of my neighbors, the key to solving a lot of this violence in our neighborhood is collaborating with our police department and building those ties with our law enforcement,” she said.

Ginther initially announced the plans for the location of the substation two years ago. The city had to take time to purchase the land.

Boggs is looking forward to a community space in the new substation and hopes that it will encourage other departments and organizations to build in the area.

“I think it will bolster the pride, community pride. We definitely need new buildings and new life breathed into the area. I think it will possibly inspire some new business,” she said.

Columbus City Council approved $1.5 million for the design and engineering of the new substation. Construction is expected to begin next year and the city hopes the building will be finished by 2025.