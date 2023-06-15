Plain City police: Dead infant found in back of garbage truck

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The body of a deceased infant was found in a garbage truck in Plain City on Thursday.
The Plain City Division of Police said officers received a call from the village's waste company around 2:20 p.m. that workers found what they believed to be a human body.
Officers responded to Bluestem Lane and found an infant in the back of the garbage truck.
Police said the infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age. The infant was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.
The infant is being taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed on Friday.
Officials expect a preliminary cause of death will be determined on Friday and more details will be released then. The full results of the autopsy will not be known for several weeks.
Plain City police are leading the investigation. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 614-873-2921.