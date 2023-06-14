Daughter of Massachusetts mayor reported missing from Hilliard wellness facility

Riley O'Connell's mother posted on Facebook saying she went missing from the Evoke Wellness Center around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The daughter of a mayor in Massachusetts was reported missing from a wellness facility in Hilliard on Wednesday.

The Hilliard Division of Police posted on Facebook saying 18-year-old Riley O'Connell was last seen in the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road around 1 a.m.

O'Connell's mother, Shaunna, also made a post on Facebook saying her daughter went missing from the Evoke Wellness Center, where she had been receiving treatment for mental health issues.

Last night my daughter, Riley O’Connell, went missing from the Evoke Wellness facility in Ohio where she has been... Posted by Shaunna O'Connell on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Shaunna, who is the mayor of a Taunton, a city about 40 miles south of Boston, said Riley is without vital medication and also goes by Tiffany Rose and Tiffany Silva.

Riley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt.