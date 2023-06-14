Daughter of Massachusetts mayor reported missing from Hilliard wellness facility

HILLIARD, Ohio — The daughter of a mayor in Massachusetts was reported missing from a wellness facility in Hilliard on Wednesday.
The Hilliard Division of Police posted on Facebook saying 18-year-old Riley O'Connell was last seen in the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road around 1 a.m.
O'Connell's mother, Shaunna, also made a post on Facebook saying her daughter went missing from the Evoke Wellness Center, where she had been receiving treatment for mental health issues.
Shaunna, who is the mayor of a Taunton, a city about 40 miles south of Boston, said Riley is without vital medication and also goes by Tiffany Rose and Tiffany Silva.
Riley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 Hilliard police at 614-334-2324.