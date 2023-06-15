Man suffering medical emergency dies after crashing into Dublin Methodist Hospital

It’s unclear if the man died from the crash or a medical emergency.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was reportedly suffering a medical emergency is dead after crashing a vehicle into a hospital in Dublin Thursday afternoon.

The Dublin Police Department said the man crashed near the emergency entrance of Dublin Methodist Hospital around 12:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m., according to police.

It’s unclear if the man died from the crash or a medical emergency.

Police said there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and her condition is unknown.

The hospital is still in operation and the damage it sustained was minor, police said.