Plain City mayor wants to make safe haven boxes more available

As an infant death investigation continues in Plain City, the village mayor has a call to action for the state to loosen restrictions on safe haven boxes.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — Hearts are heavy in Plain City as the investigation into the death of a newborn remains underway.

Jody Carney is not only the mayor of Plain City, she’s a mom.

“I think of our police officers who had to respond and who are dealing with this investigation,” she said.

Police Chief Dale McKee is also a parent.

“I’ve never had anything like this and I pray to God we never deal with this again,” he said.

He has the same questions – as so many of us.

“Yes, yes I do,” he said.

It’s been one day since the body of a newborn girl was found in the back of a garbage truck while the driver was running his normal route.

“At this time we don’t know if this child either came from Plain City or it came from a neighboring community. Or even the state honestly,” said Chief McKee.

Police say the umbilical cord was still attached. And right now – the cause of death is not known.

“There is that chance we may never know. But we’re going to exhaust every lead that we have to find out where this baby came from,” he said.

This – as the mayor of Plain City is already at work, too. Jody Carney says she is contacting state legislators because she says there are restrictions on safe haven boxes – which are not available here in Plain City.

“You think it would be easy to get a box where a parent can be anonymous in dropping off their child depending on whatever situation they find themselves in. But talking to our fire chief and our police chief you have to have someone manning the location 24-7 and our departments, [can’t]. They are already short-staffed,” she said.

Police chief Dale McKee is urging any expecting mothers in crisis to drop their newborn off at a police department or fire department regardless of whether there is a box available.

“I can promise you this,” he said, “we will also make sure that this baby is properly, has a proper funeral. As of right now, this baby hasn’t had a proper life but it will have a proper funeral. Whether I have to pay for that or not. The community is already willing to help out right now.”

The mayor said as of Friday afternoon someone had offered to donate their plot at a local cemetery.