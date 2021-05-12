Pike County firefighter escorted home from hospital after life-threatening crash

Assistant chief Ralph Law is the longest-serving member of the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Pike County firefighter was escorted home from the hospital Wednesday, more than a month after a life-threatening crash.

Benton Township assistant chief Ralph Law was injured when he lost control of his fire trick when responding to a building fire on April 9.

He was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Fire Chief Shannon Elliott said Law was healing well at the hospital and on Wednesday, Law was escorted home by law enforcement officers and firefighters.

As the procession drove away from Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital at Ohio State, Law waved goodbye as he headed home to continue healing.

Law is the longest-serving member of the Benton Township Volunteer Fire Department after starting his service in West Virginia, Elliott said.