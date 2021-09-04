Firefighter has life-threatening injures after fire truck crash in Pike County

OSHP said the truck overturned while responding to a building fire.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A firefighter suffered life-threatening injuries after a fire truck crashed in Pike County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the driver of a Benton Township fire truck was responding to a building fire around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said the truck was headed northbound on Lapperell Road near Green Ridge Road, about 20 miles west of Waverly, when the driver lost control and the truck went off the left side of the road.

The driver then tried to bring the truck back onto the road but the truck overturned.

The driver was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.