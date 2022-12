Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning.

According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads.

Morse Road is shut down at Karl Road as police investigate the scene.