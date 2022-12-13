Sheriff: Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying weapons

The sheriff's office identified the man as 42-year-old Sean Michael Hinton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man wearing body armor and carrying weapons by a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday night.

The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 9 p.m. from a “highly agitated” man, later identified as 42-year-old Sean Michael Hinton, requesting police respond to his residence immediately.

The man hung up, but dispatchers were able to call the residence back and speak with the man’s wife.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded within minutes. Deputies were able to safely remove the wife and children from the home.

While attempting to secure the scene, a deputy encountered Hinton who appeared to be wearing body armor, had a handgun on his person and was pointing a rifle.

The deputy discharged his firearm, fatally injuring Hinton. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

“Our hearts go out to this family. This is such a tragedy,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin. “It is never the outcome anyone wants, but when innocent people are put in harm’s way, law enforcement is sometimes forced to make the most difficult decisions.”