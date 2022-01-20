Ohio State president announces installment of permanent light structures in University District

The university is working with the City of Columbus to install the structures and replace the mobile lighting that was put up earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University will soon have permanent lighting installed in the University District, President Kristina Johnson announced Thursday.

The permanent light installment is part of Ohio State’s dedication for enhancing safety and health on campus, according to Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State University Police Division swore in four new officers this week and Johnson said there are efforts to recruit and train more officers.

Last year, OSUPD swore in nine new officers.

In a video statement, Johnson thanked the campus community who received a COVID-19 booster shot as the infectious virus remains a concern.