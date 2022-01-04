Ohio State to start spring semester with classes in-person; releases safety measures

Spring semester at the Ohio State University will begin Jan. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University plans on welcoming students back to classes in person to begin the spring semester next week.

As the state deals with a staggering increase of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, the university laid out several safety measures.

A rapid antigen test will be required for students in university housing when they arrive this weekend. Students who test negative can move into their residence halls during their scheduled times. Students who test positive will need to isolate for five days at home or at a local hotel.

The following groups will be required to complete a weekly PCR test starting Jan. 14:

All students living in university housing on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

All student members of social sororities and fraternities, regardless of vaccination status.

All students and employees who have an approved exemption for the university’s vaccination requirement.

All students and employees who have taken no action on the university’s vaccination requirement.

While COVID-19 boosters are voluntary, the university is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get one.

The university said masks will be required for everyone while inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccine status.

The measures come as the Ohio Department of Health has reported an average of 14,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks.